KNEB.tv News: March 6, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Several inmates create a Monday night disturbance at the Gering jail; two face charges in wake of incident
- Tri-City Roadrunner continues to see solid numbers for its fixed-route and deviated service throughout Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown
- Scottsbluff Council approves proposal nominating three census tracts to be eligible to be named “Opportunity Zones” by Governor Pete Ricketts later this month
Bill Boyer with another blustery forecast, and Chabella Guzman catches up with UNL Extension Director Jack Whittier.