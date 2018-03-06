class="post-template-default single single-post postid-295463 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 6, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | March 6, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Several inmates create a Monday night disturbance at the Gering jail; two face charges in wake of incident
  • Tri-City Roadrunner continues to see solid numbers for its fixed-route and deviated service throughout Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown
  • Scottsbluff Council approves proposal nominating three census tracts to be eligible to be named “Opportunity Zones” by Governor Pete Ricketts later this month

Bill Boyer with another blustery forecast, and Chabella Guzman catches up with UNL Extension Director Jack Whittier.

Watch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
