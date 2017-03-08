KNEB.tv News: March 8, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Gering High School one step closer to winning $150,000 in technology as they prepare to head to NYC to present drone project to Samsung Solve for Tomorrow judges
- Early voting on Gering High School bond measure slow, but steady at County Clerk’s Office ahead of March 14 election
- City of Scottsbluff sells Lincoln House Apartments to investment group for $1.65 million
Plus, the Scottsbluff Police Department in with their featured “Crime of the Week” and Bill Boyer’s mid-week weather forecast.
