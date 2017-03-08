class="post-template-default single single-post postid-220777 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 8, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | March 8, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Gering High School one step closer to winning $150,000 in technology as they prepare to head to NYC to present drone project to Samsung Solve for Tomorrow judges
  • Early voting on Gering High School bond measure slow, but steady at County Clerk’s Office ahead of March 14 election
  • City of Scottsbluff sells Lincoln House Apartments to investment group for $1.65 million

Plus, the Scottsbluff Police Department in with their featured “Crime of the Week” and Bill Boyer’s mid-week weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now- on KNEB.tv News

