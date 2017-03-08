KNEB.tv News: March 8, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Gering High School one step closer to winning $150,000 in technology as they prepare to head to NYC to present drone project to Samsung Solve for Tomorrow judges

Early voting on Gering High School bond measure slow, but steady at County Clerk’s Office ahead of March 14 election

City of Scottsbluff sells Lincoln House Apartments to investment group for $1.65 million

Plus, the Scottsbluff Police Department in with their featured “Crime of the Week” and Bill Boyer’s mid-week weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now- on KNEB.tv News