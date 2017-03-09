KNEB.tv News: March 9, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Gov. Pete Ricketts spends his day in Scottsbluff, and has nothing but high praise for Scottsbluff High School and their Career Academies
- Bluffs man back in jail after skipping bail on felony meth charge
- Former Sen.John Harms writes opinion letter telling current lawmakers to stop filibustering and focus on the issues
Chris Cottrell catches up with Scottsbluff Bearcats ahead of their Class B match-up against Crete, and Bill Boyer in with your weather forecast.
Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News.