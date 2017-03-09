KNEB.tv News: March 9, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Gov. Pete Ricketts spends his day in Scottsbluff, and has nothing but high praise for Scottsbluff High School and their Career Academies

Bluffs man back in jail after skipping bail on felony meth charge

Former Sen.John Harms writes opinion letter telling current lawmakers to stop filibustering and focus on the issues

Chris Cottrell catches up with Scottsbluff Bearcats ahead of their Class B match-up against Crete, and Bill Boyer in with your weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News.