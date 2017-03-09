class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221029 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 9, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | March 9, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Gov. Pete Ricketts spends his day in Scottsbluff, and has nothing but high praise for Scottsbluff High School and their Career Academies
  • Bluffs man back in jail after skipping bail on felony meth charge
  • Former Sen.John Harms writes opinion letter telling current lawmakers to stop filibustering and focus on the issues

Chris Cottrell catches up with Scottsbluff Bearcats ahead of their Class B match-up against Crete, and Bill Boyer in with your weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News.

