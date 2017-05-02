KNEB.tv News: May 2, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Local law enforcement leaders weigh in on the impact of $100,000 in loss of funding for WING Drug Task Force

Scottsbluff hotel occupational tax one step closer to becoming a reality

Cheyenne Regional Airport breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion

Two vehicle accident in Scottsbluff injures three

Bill Boyer has an update on the weather- and lets you know if more rain is in our forecast, and Chabella Guzman catches up with local 4H students during a weekend competition.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: