KNEB.tv News: May 2, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | May 2, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Local law enforcement leaders weigh in on the impact of $100,000 in loss of funding for WING Drug Task Force
  • Scottsbluff hotel occupational tax one step closer to becoming a reality
  • Cheyenne Regional Airport breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion
  • Two vehicle accident in Scottsbluff injures three

Bill Boyer has an update on the weather- and lets you know if more rain is in our forecast, and Chabella Guzman catches up with local 4H students during a weekend competition.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

