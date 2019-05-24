class="post-template-default single single-post postid-387025 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: May 24, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | May 24, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Two people have been federally indicted following a March traffic stop in Banner County
  • The man charged with sexually assaulting a young Scotts Bluff County girl has case bound over to District Court
  • New book all about Scotts Bluff National Monument is released
  • Proposal to construct a new communications tower in Scotts Bluff County is meeting resistance

Bryce and Alex have your Friday Five, and Bill Boyer with your Memorial Day Weekend forecast. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News.

