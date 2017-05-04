class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233799 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News – May 4, 2017

BY Bill Boyer | May 4, 2017
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News – May 4, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • It was a heated night in the Nebraska Legislature, we’ll hear comments from Bayard State Senator Steve Erdman
  • Congressman Adrian Smith praised Gering High School students on the House floor yesterday, hear his comments
  • And, we’ll head to Mitchell to check out a new greenhouse and nursery

Plus, Bill Boyer has an update on the weather-and lets you know how warm it will get this weekend, and Chris Cottrell has more college signings on KNEB.tv Sports.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments