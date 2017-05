Today on KNEB.tv News:

A big check presentation to the local backpack program

A reprimand for a Gering attorney from the Nebraska Supreme Court

And, we’ll play robot soccer with WNCC

Plus, an update on the weather-including a warm weekend, and wet work week, and Chabella Guzman has the latest installment of 150 Years of Nebraska Agriculture.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: