Today on KNEB.tv News-

Governor Pete Ricketts hosts a town hall meeting this afternoon in Scottsbluff

WNCC begins its search for a new president

Travel and Tourism Week festivities continue here in the Panhandle.

Chris Cottrell with plenty of high school athlete signings, and Bill Boyer with his comprehensive weather forecast. Catch these stories- and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: