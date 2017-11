Today on KNEB.tv News:

District Judge Andrea Miller sworn in Wednesday morning in Scotts Bluff County District Court

Trick-or-Treaters take over downtown Gering

Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center’s Snow Angels program gets a sizable donation.

Bill Boyer has your mid-week forecast, and we head on over to the Panhandle Humane Society to meet their featured Pet of the Week. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!