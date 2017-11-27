KNEB.tv News: November 27, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Scottsbluff’s synthetic ice skating rink has official ribbon cutting ceremony over the weekend

Gering City Engineer Paul Snarr stepping down from his post at the end of the week

Governor Pete Ricketts unveils new state license plate option

Bluffs man facing numerous charges following Sunday night arrest

A new record high temperature today in Scottsbluff, Bill Boyer tells you if this unseasonably warm weather can last; and Chris Cottrell breaks down the big news out of Husker camp that broke over the weekend.

