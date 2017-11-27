KNEB.tv News: November 27, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Scottsbluff’s synthetic ice skating rink has official ribbon cutting ceremony over the weekend
- Gering City Engineer Paul Snarr stepping down from his post at the end of the week
- Governor Pete Ricketts unveils new state license plate option
- Bluffs man facing numerous charges following Sunday night arrest
A new record high temperature today in Scottsbluff, Bill Boyer tells you if this unseasonably warm weather can last; and Chris Cottrell breaks down the big news out of Husker camp that broke over the weekend.
