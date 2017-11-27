class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274526 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: November 27, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | November 27, 2017
KNEB.tv News: November 27, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Scottsbluff’s synthetic ice skating rink has official ribbon cutting ceremony over the weekend
  • Gering City Engineer Paul Snarr stepping down from his post at the end of the week
  • Governor Pete Ricketts unveils new state license plate option
  • Bluffs man facing numerous charges following Sunday night arrest

A new record high temperature today in Scottsbluff, Bill Boyer tells you if this unseasonably warm weather can last; and Chris Cottrell breaks down the big news out of Husker camp that broke over the weekend.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

