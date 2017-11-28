class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274781 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: November 28, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | November 28, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Staff at Riverside Discovery Center are keeping plenty busy, as they work on a temporary home for their new bear cubs and put the finishing touches on Wild Lights 2017
  • Scotts Bluff County’s new fixed route bus system is one step closer to becoming a reality, and is set to begin servicing the area on January 10
  • Gering City Council formally accepts resignation of City Engineer Paul Snarr at Monday night’s council meeting

Dennis Ernest in with a cooler weather forecast this Tuesday, and Chabella Guzman is out in Cheyenne at the regional Range Beef Cow Symposium.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more, right now on KNEB.tv News:

