KNEB.tv News: November 28, 2017

- Staff at Riverside Discovery Center are keeping plenty busy, as they work on a temporary home for their new bear cubs and put the finishing touches on Wild Lights 2017
- Scotts Bluff County’s new fixed route bus system is one step closer to becoming a reality, and is set to begin servicing the area on January 10
- Gering City Council formally accepts resignation of City Engineer Paul Snarr at Monday night’s council meeting
Dennis Ernest in with a cooler weather forecast this Tuesday, and Chabella Guzman is out in Cheyenne at the regional Range Beef Cow Symposium.
