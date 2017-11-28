KNEB.tv News: November 28, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Staff at Riverside Discovery Center are keeping plenty busy, as they work on a temporary home for their new bear cubs and put the finishing touches on Wild Lights 2017

Scotts Bluff County’s new fixed route bus system is one step closer to becoming a reality, and is set to begin servicing the area on January 10

Gering City Council formally accepts resignation of City Engineer Paul Snarr at Monday night’s council meeting

Dennis Ernest in with a cooler weather forecast this Tuesday, and Chabella Guzman is out in Cheyenne at the regional Range Beef Cow Symposium.

