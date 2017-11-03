class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269946 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: November 3, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | November 3, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Law enforcement agencies have identified the suspect involved in two high-speed pursuits earlier this week in the southern Panhandle
  • BEFarms of Bayard donates proceeds from pink pumpkin sales to the Festival of Hope
  • CAPWN and Salvation Army seek bell ringers for this holiday season

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch these stories and more right now on KNEB.tv News.

Also- make sure you TUNE IN AT 5:00 to watch the Scottsbluff Bearcats take on the York Dukes.

