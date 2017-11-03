KNEB.tv News: November 3, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Law enforcement agencies have identified the suspect involved in two high-speed pursuits earlier this week in the southern Panhandle
- BEFarms of Bayard donates proceeds from pink pumpkin sales to the Festival of Hope
- CAPWN and Salvation Army seek bell ringers for this holiday season
Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch these stories and more right now on KNEB.tv News.
Also- make sure you TUNE IN AT 5:00 to watch the Scottsbluff Bearcats take on the York Dukes.