KNEB.tv News: November 30, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

The clock is ticking for people to bring gifts from the Tree of Names back to First State Bank so volunteers can get those donations to the 330 kids included in this year’s drive

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer takes the floor to talk about tax reform proposals on Capitol Hill

The FBI provides update on missing Lincoln woman

Boys Town celebrating 100 years with a screening of the classic film of the same title tonight at Midwest Theater

Chris Cottrell checks in with a preview of plenty of High School basketball action, and Bill Boyer back in the weather studios for your comprehensive weather forecast.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: