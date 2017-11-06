class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270426 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: November 6, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | November 6, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The Scottsbluff Public School District was in lockdown mode Monday morning- but it was all part of an annual emergency response drill
  • After serving the community for 17 years, the Scottsbluff Whiskey Creek suddenly shuts its doors
  • Annual Warrior Run draws roughly 200 particpants at the Legacy of the Plains Museum Saturday

Bill Boyer in with a snowy weather forecast, and Chris Cottrell in with a recap of the weekend that was in local sports.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

