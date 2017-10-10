KNEB.tv News: October 10, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Gering Senator John Stinner hosts a series of informal town hall meetings across the Valley, tackling a variety of issues
- Weborg 21 Centre looking to expand, and clears first hurdle with the Gering City Council
- City of Mitchell looks to take its web page into the 21st century, after utilizing same website designed by Mitchell High School students in the early 2000’s
Chabella Guzman stops in with a check in on ag news, and Bill Boyer has your full weather forecast. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: