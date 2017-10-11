class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265315 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: October 11, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | October 11, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Despite opposition, the Scotts Bluff County Planning Commission recommended a change in the county’s zoning regulations to pave way for regional concrete plant
  • Allo donates $10,000 to Gering Public Schools through their “Allo for Education” program
  • Scottsbluff Police investigating burglary at San Pedro’s restaurant
  • Riverside Discovery Center keeping plenty busy with October activities

Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News:

