KNEB.tv News: October 13, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | October 13, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • An early morning house fire damages a Scottsbluff home
  • Senator Steve Erdman and Gov. Pete Ricketts talk about the state budget, revenue flow, and Nebraska’s economy
  • Former Scottsbluff man convicted on sexual assault charges in Iowa

Catch these stories right now on KNEB.tv News, and tune in tonight at 7 p.m. on Allo Channel 15 or online at https://livestream.com/knebtv/events/7675395 to watch the battle of the Bulldogs, as Gering heads to Alliance to square up on the gridiron:

 

