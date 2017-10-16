KNEB.tv News: October 16, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Morrill Rotarians spend their Saturday planting trees at the district’s new Early Childhood Development Center
- The Scottsbluff City Council and Scottsbluff Family YMCA considering a Master Activities Cooperation Agreement to help streamline services and resources
- Gering woman arrested following alleged attack on Corrections Officer at Gering jail
- New NSP Superintendent sworn in to begin new duties
Bill Boyer with your full week weather forecast and Chris Cottrell in with a check on sports– catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: