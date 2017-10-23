KNEB.tv News: October 23, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

The family of Dereon Betancur speaks out following the sentencing of Joshua Bolzer, who was behind the wheel at the time of the fatal crash that claimed the life of the 19-year-old Mitchell native

Keep Scottsbluff/ Gering Beautiful collects hundreds of pounds of old prescription drugs, medications, and sharps during their fall drug takeback

Lightening sparks multiple fires over the weekend near Broadwater

Zombies take over downtown Scottsbluff over the weekend

In sports, Chris Cottrell has all the highlights from Scottsbluff’s final regular season football game at Alliance; and in weather Bill Boyer has a wild weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: