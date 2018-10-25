KNEB.tv News: October 25, 2018

- Festival of Hope receives $45,000 donation from 6th annual Save-a-Rack at Backaracks bra auction
- Gering woman gets top honors from AARP Nebraska for work with Community Ever Green House
- Updates on Eastern Wyoming College staffers being placed on administrative leave and Potter-Dix “kangaroo chili” stories
- Scotts Bluff County completing massive equipment upgrades for area first responders
Bill Boyer with your weather, Chris Cottrell in with a preview of high school playoff football action- catch these stories and a whole lot more-right now on KNEB.tv News: