KNEB.tv News: October 25, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | October 25, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Festival of Hope receives $45,000 donation from 6th annual Save-a-Rack at Backaracks bra auction
  • Gering woman gets top honors from AARP Nebraska for work with Community Ever Green House
  • Updates on Eastern Wyoming College staffers being placed on administrative leave and Potter-Dix “kangaroo chili” stories
  • Scotts Bluff County completing massive equipment upgrades for area first responders

Bill  Boyer with your weather, Chris Cottrell in with a preview of high school playoff football action- catch these stories and a whole lot more-right now on KNEB.tv News:

