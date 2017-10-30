class="post-template-default single single-post postid-268888 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: October 30, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | October 30, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Two years after getting released from prison for a 1993 2nd Degree Murder Conviction, 46-year-old Travis Buechler has been sentenced to be incarcerated once again
  • The Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library hosts their biggest fundraiser of the year over the weekend at the Hampton Inn
  • The Scottsbluff/ Gering Rotary Club and Arby’s help serve up purple pancakes to help eradicate polio
  • 18th Annual Kidz Explore a hit over the weekend at the Mitchell Events Center

Bill Boyer has your full week forecast, and Chris Cottrell with a recap of the Scottsbluff Bearcat’s big win over the Blair Bears.

Catch these stories and more right now on KNEB.tv News:

