KNEB.tv News: October 30, 2017

- Two years after getting released from prison for a 1993 2nd Degree Murder Conviction, 46-year-old Travis Buechler has been sentenced to be incarcerated once again
- The Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library hosts their biggest fundraiser of the year over the weekend at the Hampton Inn
- The Scottsbluff/ Gering Rotary Club and Arby’s help serve up purple pancakes to help eradicate polio
- 18th Annual Kidz Explore a hit over the weekend at the Mitchell Events Center
Bill Boyer has your full week forecast, and Chris Cottrell with a recap of the Scottsbluff Bearcat’s big win over the Blair Bears.
