KNEB.tv News: October 30, 2017

Two years after getting released from prison for a 1993 2nd Degree Murder Conviction, 46-year-old Travis Buechler has been sentenced to be incarcerated once again

The Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library hosts their biggest fundraiser of the year over the weekend at the Hampton Inn

The Scottsbluff/ Gering Rotary Club and Arby’s help serve up purple pancakes to help eradicate polio

18th Annual Kidz Explore a hit over the weekend at the Mitchell Events Center

Bill Boyer has your full week forecast, and Chris Cottrell with a recap of the Scottsbluff Bearcat’s big win over the Blair Bears.

