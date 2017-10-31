class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269160 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: October 31, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | October 31, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: October 31, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Authorities in the southern panhandle are looking for a suspect they believe to be armed, dangerous, and on the lam following an early morning pursuit
  • Gering teacher Justin Reinmuth talks about the new technology GHS has to offer after winning the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition
  • Greg Ibach officially sworn in to his new position with the USDA

Bill Boyer checks in with his Trick-or-Treating forecast, and Chabella Guzman with an update on ag news. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments