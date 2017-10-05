KNEB.tv News: October 5, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Hundreds of volunteers step up to help address local food needs during the United Way of Western Nebraska‘s annual Day of Caring
- The Panhandle Humane Society of Scottsbluff will be looking for new Executive Director after Cathy McDaniel announces she’s stepping down from her post after five years.
- Officials from around the panhandle gathered Thursday to celebrate National Manufacturing Month and discuss furthering economic development for the region
Chris Cottrell previews a gridiron matchup featuring Gering and Scottsbluff, and Bill Boyer in with his comprehensive weather forecast.
Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: