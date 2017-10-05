class="post-template-default single single-post postid-264159 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: October 5, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | October 5, 2017
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: October 5, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Hundreds of volunteers step up to help address local food needs during the United Way of Western Nebraska‘s annual Day of Caring
  • The Panhandle Humane Society of Scottsbluff will be looking for new Executive Director after Cathy McDaniel announces she’s stepping down from her post after five years.
  • Officials from around the panhandle gathered Thursday to celebrate National Manufacturing Month and discuss furthering economic development for the region

    Chris Cottrell previews a gridiron matchup featuring Gering and Scottsbluff, and Bill Boyer in with his comprehensive weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments