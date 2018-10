Today on KNEB.tv News:

It’s National Manufacturing Day, and local industry professionals showcased their offerings to area students

Scottsbluff Kiwanis honor Raul Aguallo with the highest honor on Thursday afternoon

Gering Junior High School’s Aleigh Portenier named Platte Valley Company’s Star Student of the Week

Bill Boyer with your weather, Alex and Hannah with your Friday Five- catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: