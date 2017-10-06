KNEB.tv News: October 6, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Former Scottsbluff golf coach convicted of four felony 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor charges; faces up to 50 years on each count when sentenced next month

Four members from Chadron State College wrestling team kicked off following hazing incident; three expelled for actions

Gering woman sentenced to prison for impersonating DHHS employee to steal drugs

Gov. Pete Ricketts provides update on Nebraska State Patrol

Chabella Guzman checks in with her latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History, and Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast.

