class="post-template-default single single-post postid-264859 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: October 9, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | October 9, 2017
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: October 9, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The Scotts Bluff County Planning Commission will be latest hurdle for Croell Inc.,  who is hoping to open regional concrete plant outside of Scottsbluff
  • Gering Senator John Stinner set to hold three town hall meetings across the 48th District
  • Saturday night accident in Morrill County claims life of Casper man

In sports, Chris Cottrell has all the highlights from Friday’s matchup between Gering and Scottsbluff, and Bill Boyer has your full week weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more-right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments