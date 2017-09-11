KNEB.tv News: September 11, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Members from the Scottsbluff Fire Department​ and Scottsbluff Police Department​ reflect on the terrorist attacks that occurred 16 years ago today

PenAir has flown its last flight out of Western Nebraska Regional Airport, leaving travelers from the area grounded until a new Essential Air Service provider gets approved by the Department of Transportation

Volunteers help make improvements to downtown Scottsbluff, as trees, shrubs and other “greenery” get planted thanks to a sizable grant

Chris Cottrell has highlights from the Gering Bulldog’s match-up against Hastings on the gridiron from Friday night, and Bill Boyer in with your full week weather forecast.

