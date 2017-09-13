class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259592 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: September 13, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | September 13, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A Pine Ridge woman has been arrested and is awaiting formal charges stemming from a Saturday rollover crash near Chadron that claimed the life of a six-year-old girl
  • Scottsbluff man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old over a two year period
  • Wednesday morning accident on Highway 26 near Minatare injures two
  • Scottsbluff Police Department gearing up to offer new corporal position to allow patrol officers to segue into supervisory role

Bill Boyer checks in with your mid-week weather forecast, and Chloe highlighted as the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured “Pet of the Week.” Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News.

 

