KNEB.tv News: September 13, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- A Pine Ridge woman has been arrested and is awaiting formal charges stemming from a Saturday rollover crash near Chadron that claimed the life of a six-year-old girl
- Scottsbluff man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old over a two year period
- Wednesday morning accident on Highway 26 near Minatare injures two
- Scottsbluff Police Department gearing up to offer new corporal position to allow patrol officers to segue into supervisory role
Bill Boyer checks in with your mid-week weather forecast, and Chloe highlighted as the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured “Pet of the Week.” Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News.