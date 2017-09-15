KNEB.tv News: September 15, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

A Scottsbluff music teacher gets sentenced to prison for stealing tens of thousands dollars from her students and their families

Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard ready to showcase their upgrades following the June 2017 tornado that ravaged the town

Scottsbluff man arrested on heroin distribution charge

Panhandle Humane Society is overflowing with cats, and has slashed prices to clear house

Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast, and Chabella Guzman checks in with the latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History.

Catch these stories plus a whole lot more on your Friday edition of KNEB.tv News: