KNEB.tv News: September 18, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | September 18, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Authorities have arrested and charged the man they believe to responsible for 2016 Scottsbluff Safeway robbery
  • Attorney Doug Peterson makes a stop in Scottsbluff to talk about some of the top issues facing the state
  • Local man arrested for arson stemming from domestic disturbance

Chris Cottrell has a wrap of local high school gridiron action from the Western Hearing Clinic Sports Desk, and Bill Boyer has your full week weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!

