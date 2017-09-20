KNEB.tv News: September 20, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Businesses and residences along the East Overland corridor in Scottsbluff have option to apply for matching grant for facade improvements
- Rep. Adrian Smith talks about the issues facing locals and the nation this morning in Harrisburg
- A strange rollover accident in the Wal-Mart parking lot sends one to Regional West
Bill Boyer in with your mid-week weather forecast, and a sweet cat is highlighted as the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured ‘Pet of the Week.’
Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: