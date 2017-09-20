class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261059 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: September 20, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | September 20, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Businesses and residences along the East Overland corridor in Scottsbluff have option to apply for matching grant for facade improvements
  • Rep. Adrian Smith talks about the issues facing locals and the nation this morning in Harrisburg
  • A strange rollover accident in the Wal-Mart parking lot sends one to Regional West

Bill Boyer in with your mid-week weather forecast, and a sweet cat is highlighted as the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured ‘Pet of the Week.’

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

