KNEB.tv News: September 21, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | September 21, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Big things happening in Bridgeport, as the $2.5 million expansion of the Ampride convenience store is complete- finalized by today’s grand opening of Taco John’s
  • The man charged in the 2016 Safeway pharmacy robbery back in court on Thursday
  • Riverside Discovery Center receives AZA Accreditation following rigorous review
  • Shawn Eichorst out as Husker’s Athletic Director
  • Panhandle Safety and Wellness Conference honors two local entities during Thursday festivities

Chris Cottrell with your sports, Bill Boyer with your weather; catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

