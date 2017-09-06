KNEB.tv News: September 6, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Dr. Tom Osborne talks about the importance of mentoring and the impact the TeamMates program has had in the area
- A new, Halloween themed event set to hit downtown Scottsbluff later this fall
- New Scotts Bluff County Transit Director gearing up for the launch of a new fixed route bus system in the Valley
Bill Boyer’s in with your mid-week weather forecast, and the Scottsbluff Police Department seeking the public’s help for their “Crime of the Week.”
Catch these stories and much more- right now on KNEB.tv News: