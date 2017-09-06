class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258123 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: September 6, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | September 6, 2017
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: September 6, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Dr. Tom Osborne talks about the importance of mentoring and the impact the TeamMates program has had in the area
  • A new, Halloween themed event set to hit downtown Scottsbluff later this fall
  • New Scotts Bluff County Transit Director gearing up for the launch of a new fixed route bus system in the Valley

Bill Boyer’s in with your mid-week weather forecast, and the Scottsbluff Police Department seeking the public’s help for their “Crime of the Week.”

Catch these stories and much more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments