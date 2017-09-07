class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258387 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: September 7, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | September 7, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Light of Hope Breakfast to benefit CAPstone and CASA sheds light on the many cases of child abuse going on in our area, and the services being offered to help those affected
  • Big things happening in downtown Bridgeport, and construction set to begin on a new Cobblestone Hotel
  • Local 4th graders take a trip through time to learn about the way things were done a century ago at the Legacy of the Plains Museum

In sports, big news regarding the WESTCO Zephyrs, as longtime head coach Mark Moran announces he’s stepping down; and in weather, Bill Boyer checks in with your Thursday forecast.

Catch these stories and much more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

