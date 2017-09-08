KNEB.tv News: September 8, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Gov. Pete Ricketts and the new Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol talk about the vision for the agency going forward

A Friday morning accident lands Scottsbluff woman in hospital

Decision could be coming soon regarding 12th Judicial District Judgeship based out of Gering

Bill Boyer checks in with your weekend weather forecast, and Chabella Guzman catches up with Ivan Rush to talk about the history of cattle in Nebraska in her latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History.

