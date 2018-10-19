Krist and Walz continue 15 city campaign tour with stops in Panhandle

Senators Bob Krist and Lynne Walz made a stop in Scottsbluff Thursday evening as part of their five day, 15 city campaign tour.

The Democratic candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor met with locals at El Charrito restaurant and talked about some of the biggest issues facing the state.

“It’s property taxes and the proper funding for education,” explains Krist. “And I think now we’re hearing more and more that people want that non-partisan legislature back that we used to have.”

He says in order to get property tax relief for Nebraskans, he as governor would make that priority number one. He would then get consensus from senators to address the issue, get bills on the floor, and get them passed. Krist says last session, those bills weren’t allocated enough time to get to the Governor’s desk.

He says getting more funding for state education can also be done- along with property tax relief- and it would require looking back historically on how it was once prioritized.

Krist adds the endorsements they’ve received across the state have been fueling them as they sprint to election day.

“We knew we had the teachers, we knew we had the firefighters, we knew we had the unions behind us, but it was (ICON) Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska, and it was Farm Union that came, and just this past Friday, the Republican Farmers and Ranchers for Krist formed- so this PAC is out there.”

On Friday, Krist and Walz will make stops in Alliance and Harrison. At noon they’ll be at the Alliance Senior Center, and at 1 p.m. they’ll be at the Korner Grill on 3rd Street. Their meet and greet at the Harrison House Hotel will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Krist says if you’re fine with the current status regarding your property taxes or the health care system- your vote is already locked in. But if the status quo needs changed, he wants to sit down and talk about the concerns he’s hearing from Nebraskans across the state.