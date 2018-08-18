Krist continues push for panhandle gubernatorial debate

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist continues to push for a panhandle debate with Republican incumbent Pete Ricketts.

The Krist campaign suggested 5 debates while Governor Ricketts currently has only agreed to a joint appearance at the Nebraska Jewish Forum Forum in Omaha and an actual debate at the State Fair in Grand Island. There is also a suggested debate in Wayne that may or may not be organized by components in the Republican party.

Krist says there are no debates currently scheduled in the western half of the state, and a debate in Scottsbluff would allow discussion of issues truly critical to rural Nebraska like property tax relief.

Krist told KNEB News, ” We could debate property taxes anywhere in the state. But most importantly it should be done in the western part of the state with the vast amount of ranches and farms, plus people who have expressed their interest to see the candidates and hear the debate. ”

Krist says the debate should be organized by media people both sides trust and not be organized or created by any of the political parties. The debate could also be broadcast on statewide radio and televison with the assets of the Nebraska Rural Radio Network and Gray Television