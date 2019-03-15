Kuster Dale a finalist for Presidency at Western Wyoming Community College

Western Nebraska Community College Executive Vice President Kimberly Kuster Dale is a finalist to become President at Western Wyoming Community College.

The WWCC Board of Trustees recently released their list of three finalists for the post, which includes Kuster Dale, Denise Crews, Vice President of Academic Services at Richland Community College in Decatur, Illinois, and Timothy Taylor, the former Associate Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs for Professional Programs at Oakland Community College in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Kuster Dale has been leading the WNCC preparation for re-accreditation, and she tells KNEB News that process is set up to succeed even if she is offered and accepts the new position. “We have over 80 people in the college engaged in preparing for the accreditation visit,” says Kuster Dale, “and while my role serves as the ‘orchestra conductor’, if you will, the college will be in a position to continue the work.”

Kuster Dale says she and her husband love serving the people of the Panhandle and WNCC, and if she’s not selected for the Wyoming post she will remain committed to the Scottsbluff-based institution.

Western Wyoming hired ACCT Search Services, a standard higher education search company, to promote the position, and says the company’s hard work yielded a strong and deep candidate pool.