Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus tonight at Midwest Theater

35 singers and 7 instrumentalists from the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will present a Christian faith-based concert tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff.

Pastor Craig Collins from First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff says the group’s rich Ukrainian voices will provide a combination of sacred classics, Slavic acapella, hymns and spirituals, instrumental chamber music, stories of God’s grace, and hearty Ukrainian folk music.

Find out how they impact the lives of widows, orphans, and victims of war in Ukraine.

The talent and compassion of the group takes them where many others would not or could not go with the Gospel.

For the world class musicians music is both a profession and calling.

Collins says the performance is non-denominational, and everyone is welcome to come enjoy and share in this ministry that transforms lives.

A good-will offering will be accepted. No tickets necessary; doors open at 6:45 for general seating.