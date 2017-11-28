La Niña weather pattern bodes for milder winter

A La Niña weather pattern bodes for a dryer and warmer overall winter for our region according to KNEB meteorologist Don Day.

Day says the warm temperatures in November that had some of us doing summer things like playing golf are likely a preview of a less harsh winter than normal. Day says the current long-term weather pattern signals that “we are going to have a drier than normal winter and possibly a drier than normal spring.”

Day told KNEB News this doesn’t mean we will escape winter entirely, noting temperatures in December starting next week will be more winter-like. But Day says he anticipates the area will have more periods of warmer, drier weather than normal over the next few months.

Day says in a La Niña pattern while the plains are dry, the higher elevations generally get moisture. Day says the mountains in the North Platte River watershed have already seen snow, and with healthy reservoirs, there should be no concern from irrigators.