class="post-template-default single single-post postid-320890 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Lake Minatare popular to locals and out of towners

BY Kevin Mooney | June 29, 2018
Home News Regional News
Lake Minatare popular to locals and out of towners
(Ferguson/KNEB/RRN)

With the Fourth of July, less than a week off, Lake Minatare State Recreation is ready to host hundreds of area campers and visitors. The lake campground is also a favorite spot for visitors.

Brad Poppy of Wayne Neb. and his family will also be enjoying the lake this weekend, as they pass through to Colorado. Poppy said Lake Minatare is one of the nicest facilities they have used

Poppy says this is the second year they have visited the lake and he says he likes the look of the lake, the facilities, and the people

Lake Minatare will host more than 1,000 people a day, as visitors and campers over the next week. There were  still some campsites available. as of this morning.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments