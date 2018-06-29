Lake Minatare popular to locals and out of towners

With the Fourth of July, less than a week off, Lake Minatare State Recreation is ready to host hundreds of area campers and visitors. The lake campground is also a favorite spot for visitors.

Brad Poppy of Wayne Neb. and his family will also be enjoying the lake this weekend, as they pass through to Colorado. Poppy said Lake Minatare is one of the nicest facilities they have used

Poppy says this is the second year they have visited the lake and he says he likes the look of the lake, the facilities, and the people

Lake Minatare will host more than 1,000 people a day, as visitors and campers over the next week. There were still some campsites available. as of this morning.