Lake Minatare State Recreation Area ready for Labor Day weekend

Many visitors and area residents alike have already staked out spots at Lake Minatare State Recreation area to celebrate the “unofficial end of summer” with a weekend at the lake.

Superintendent Dan Thornton told KNEB News that even with cooler temperatures it will be a nice weekend, and conditions at the lake right now are ideal.

Thornton says the water is still good for boating, and the fish have started biting again. He says they’ve seen a few walleye being caught.

There are already quite a few people camping on the beaches, but Thornton says there is still plenty of beach camping available, and some electric spots on a first come first served basis. He says all of the reserved spots are already taken.

Thornton says the lake remains open for public use through October 14th, so there’s still plenty of time to come out to fish, camp and enjoy the Fall weather.