Lamwakers frustrated with lengthy rules debate

Lawmakers are still stuck on a rules debate that would change the way they handle filibusters.

The proposed modification would allow 30 of the 49 senators to call a halt to a filibuster. The current rule requires the vote of 33 senators to end a filibuster. The debate over protections for those in the minority has consumed the floor debate over the first 27 days of the Legilstaure.

Senator John Stinner of Gering admits it is frustrating that nothing else is getting done.

Stinner says “Everything has ground to a halt as far as the floor is concerned. We need to get it resolved but I don’t know what the resolution will look like at this point.”

Stinner, Chair of the Appropriations Committee, has not been personally involved in the debate and has spent time off the floor working on budget issues.