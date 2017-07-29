Lana Parmenter wins 2017 Camaro in United Way Duck Dash

A Scottsbluff woman is one lucky duck, after beating out thousands of others to win the grand prize in the 2017 United Way of Western Nebraska Rubber Duck Dash.
On Saturday morning 10,000 ducks raced down the North Platte River, and duck number 3,201- purchased by Lana Parmenter- was the first to cross the finish line.
“I don’t believe it,” says Parmenter. She tells KNEB News the win trumps her previous big win of a skating party years ago.
Parmenter says she’s “super excited” but says supports the United Way because they support so many great agencies.
She will be presented the keys to her new car on Monday during a ceremony at Team Auto Center – who generously donated this year’s top prize.
Connie Ernest won the 2017 Honda Pioneer 500 Side-by Side UTV donated in part by Sandberg Honda and the 3rd to 30th place winners are listed below:
- Installation of Water Treatment System donated by Gering Valley One Hour: ABC Nursery
- $1,000 cash donated by McDonald’s of Western Nebraska and Torrington Wyoming: Sandy Cook
- 2 Round-trip airline tickets donated by PenAir: Dustin Berner
- La-Z-Boy Recliner donated by Webber’s Furniture: Steve and Jana Mount
- $500 in Runza Gift Cards: Sean Martin
- $250 Steel Grill Gift Card: Stephanie Munoz
- WNCC Family Athletic Pass- Nathan Edmunds
- $200 cash donated by KNEB- Kristy Culek
- Family Session w/ CD and copyright donated by Faces & Play(ces) Images- Dorothy Croswell
- WNCC Family Athletic Pass- Pedro Castillo
- One year of car washes donated by Paradise- Melissa Lashley
- 12 haircuts in a year donated by Attitudez Salon- Andrew Wilson
- 6 month family membership donated by Carpenter Center- Edward Sisneros
- One year Platinum Membership donated by Midwest Theater- Jeff Wengler
- 3 month family membership donated by YMCA- Ann Dunn
- $100 gift certificates donated by The Shed- Kathy Schmid
- $100 gift card donated by Runza- Stella Strauch
- Child’s Photo Session w/ CD and copyright donated by Faces & Play(ces) Images- Lee Oliverus
- King Kong Pizza Dinner donated by Sam & Louie’s Pizzeria- Sharyl Hamer
- 30 minute photo session donated by Chelsi Fry Photography- David Wilkens
- $75 Runza gift card- Steve Frantz
- $50 WTT gas card- Eleanor Shimek
- $50 gift certificate donated by The Shed- Roger Kildow
- $50 WTT gas card- Ashley Steele
- $50 gift certificate donated by The Shed- Erin Holcomb
- $25 Carmen’s Burritos gift certificate- Joan Harris
- $25 Runza gift card- Rob Swain
- Dinner for 2 donated by El Charrito- Linda Williams