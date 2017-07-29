Lana Parmenter wins 2017 Camaro in United Way Duck Dash

A Scottsbluff woman is one lucky duck, after beating out thousands of others to win the grand prize in the 2017 United Way of Western Nebraska Rubber Duck Dash.

On Saturday morning 10,000 ducks raced down the North Platte River, and duck number 3,201- purchased by Lana Parmenter- was the first to cross the finish line.

“I don’t believe it,” says Parmenter. She tells KNEB News the win trumps her previous big win of a skating party years ago.

Parmenter says she’s “super excited” but says supports the United Way because they support so many great agencies.

She will be presented the keys to her new car on Monday during a ceremony at Team Auto Center – who generously donated this year’s top prize.

Connie Ernest won the 2017 Honda Pioneer 500 Side-by Side UTV donated in part by Sandberg Honda and the 3rd to 30th place winners are listed below: