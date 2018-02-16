class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291321 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Lancaster County prosecutor confirmed as US attorney

BY Associated Press | February 16, 2018
The U.S. Senate has confirmed the Lancaster County attorney to be the next U.S. attorney for Nebraska.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, said after the confirmation vote Thursday that Joe Kelly “has the right experience and relevant skills for this role.
Kelly is in his second term as Lancaster attorney and previously worked as chief deputy attorney and deputy attorney in Lancaster County. He received his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Kelly replaces Deborah Gilg (gihlg), who became Nebraska’s first female U.S. attorney after being nominated by President Barack Obama.

