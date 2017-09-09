Landscaping continues at downtown plaza

Members of the NEXT Young Professionals and the City of Scottsbluff were out Friday, Sept. 8, landscaping the 18th Street Plaza area with flowers, grasses, shrubs and trees.

“This is a continuation of the project we started last fall,” said Annie Folck, planning coordinator with the City of Scottsbluff. “Last fall we were able to get the grass in and this fall we are getting all the plantings in so we can make it really look nice.”

The landscaping used native and well-adapted plants for the area, which will use a minimal amount of water, fertilizer, and herbicides.

“The goal is to have different plants that are very low water use, that don’t need much chemical or fertilizer,” Folck said. “Plants that are really self-sufficient and that handle this environment downtown where it can be hot and dry, surrounded by the buildings.”

The 18th Street Plaza is not only used for the farmers’ market and community events, but it is also a green space for the community. Folck said they want the plaza to look attractive for people who work and shop downtown and also be an inviting area for visitors to the area.

The landscape project is funded by a $25,000 grant from the Greener Nebraska Towns initiative through the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.