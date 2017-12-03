Laramie County murder suspect arrested in Kimball

Western Nebraska authorities have arrested a Cheyenne man at a Kimball motel regarding the shooting death of another man whose body was found in a Cheyenne reservoir November 26th.

Kimball County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Osborn says Armando Ramirez-Serna of Cheyenne was arrested Saturday evening for the murder of 19 year old Justin Robinson.

Osborn told KNEB News the Nebraska State Patrol used a PA system to talk Ramirez-Serna out of the First Interstate Inn motel room. Osborn says Ramirez-Serna was arrested on a first degree murder warrant without incident at 5 p.m..

The suspect’s girlfriend Raquel Rodriguez was also taken into custody on related charges.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says Robinson’s body was spotted last Sunday in the Wyoming Hereford Ranch Reservoir Number 1 while they were responding to a report of a burned vehicle.