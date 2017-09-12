class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259299 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Laramie Police say alcohol sales at UW game didn’t cause additional issues

BY Associated Press | September 12, 2017
Stadium shot of Memorial Stadium as University of Wyoming hosts Gardner-Webb on September 9, 2017 (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Authorities say there was no increase in alcohol-related issues after the first University of Wyoming football game since the school
began selling beer and wine at War Memorial Stadium.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Laramie Police Department Lt. Gwen Smith and University of Wyoming Police Department Chief Mike Samp both say alcohol sales at Saturday’s game against Gardner-Webb did not result in an increase of incidents or citations.

Samp says there was a slight increase in the number of officers at the game compared to past games, and more have been requested for this week’s game against Oregon, given the magnitude of the game and the expected crowd size.

University officials announced in November that the school would begin offering beer and wine sales at both football and basketball games.

