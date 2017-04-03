Large knives found in convicted felon’s vehicle

A 40 year old convicted felon stopped by Police for speeding is in the Scotts Bluff County Jail after he allegedly had two large knives in his possession.

Court documents say when a Scottsbluff Police officer stopped Keith Beckwith’s car on Highway 26 Sunday evening he observed a large machete knife on the dash later measured at nearly eighteen inches long with a 12″ blade. In the backseat was a nearly two foot long machete type knife with an eighteen inch blade.

Both weapons were seized and Beckwith was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.