Larger Kimball wind project to replace existing one

The Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska (MEAN) Board of Directors has approved approved pursuing a 20-year power purchase agreement with Sandhills Energy in Valentine for a 30-megawatt capacity wind project at the existing site of the current Kimball Wind Project.

The agreement includes decommissioning the existing 10.5-megawatt MEAN Kimball Wind Project and replacing it with 12 larger more efficient 2.5 megawatt turbines. The existing Kimball Wind Project, located three miles northwest of Kimball, Neb., consists of seven 1.5 megawatt turbines and began commercial operation in 2002.

Increasing maintenance issues and associated repair costs on the turbines led the MEAN Board to look at options to replace the existing facility. Tim Sutherland, MEAN director of

wholesale operations, says, ” the agreement allows MEAN’s participating municipalities to add more renewable energy while using the existing site near Kimball.”

Decommissioning of the existing project is expected to begin in Summer 2017. The new facility is expected to be in operation by the end of 2017.